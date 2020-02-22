Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 303.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MAN. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, CL King started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $91.83 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.14 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

