Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys Shares of 301 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,080,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $278.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 0.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.74 and a 52 week high of $296.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.99 and a 200 day moving average of $271.50.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

