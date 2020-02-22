Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 997.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Workday were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after buying an additional 50,732 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $6,088,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Workday by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $48,387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $50,008,412.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $183.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.28. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.48. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.06 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

