Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 820.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 923,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 46,080 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,287,000 after purchasing an additional 135,838 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

FITB stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

