Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 437 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Energizer were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Energizer by 1,767.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Energizer by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Energizer by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Energizer news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.23. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 467.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENR. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

