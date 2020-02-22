Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 12,751.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,454 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Archrock were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 1,058.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AROC opened at $8.24 on Friday. Archrock Inc has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

