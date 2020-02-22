Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 182.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Illumina were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.33, for a total transaction of $209,816.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,854.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,987. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $295.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.30 and a 52-week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.13.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

