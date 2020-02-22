Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 136.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,890 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

EA opened at $108.01 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.22. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $50,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,676.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,236 shares of company stock valued at $10,804,122. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.