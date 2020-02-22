Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $83,000 Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 117.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 732.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of MCHP opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.25. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $112.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.367 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

