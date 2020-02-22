Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,220,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $38.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.