Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys Shares of 1,098 State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of State Street stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average is $68.20.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $354,957.62. Insiders have sold a total of 14,220 shares of company stock worth $1,082,259 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.