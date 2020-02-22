Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Position Decreased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Corteva were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Corteva by 19,499.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 117,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Corteva by 214.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $13,199,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. Corteva has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank raised shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

