Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $212.59 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $554.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.73 and a 200 day moving average of $191.06.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

