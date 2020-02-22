Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 259 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 16.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

