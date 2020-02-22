Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 416.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

KeyCorp stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

