Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 198 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 291.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,036,995 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $387.25 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $314.16 and a 12-month high of $395.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.98 and its 200-day moving average is $357.92.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

