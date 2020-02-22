Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,959,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $233,472,000 after acquiring an additional 134,674 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $171,798,000 after acquiring an additional 212,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $99,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

