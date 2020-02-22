Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $102,000 Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $252.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.08. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $177.77 and a one year high of $261.25.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.