Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,429 shares of company stock worth $1,304,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $215.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $152.18 and a 12 month high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.27.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

