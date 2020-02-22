Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 3,399 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 176.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,215,447,000 after buying an additional 8,137,878 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,811,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,204,000 after buying an additional 650,900 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 9,232,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,286,000 after buying an additional 653,960 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,071,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,040,000 after buying an additional 119,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,805,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,242,000 after buying an additional 108,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

NYSE KMI opened at $22.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,079,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

