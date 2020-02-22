Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 11,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 56,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 75,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 43,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,714,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after acquiring an additional 98,988 shares in the last quarter.

AMJ stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $26.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04.

