Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New $115,000 Investment in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 376.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 25,385 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Xylem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,638. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cfra cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

XYL stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

