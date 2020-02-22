Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Alcoa by 6.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Alcoa by 12.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Alcoa by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE AA opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Alcoa Corp has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $31.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.