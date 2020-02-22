Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 101.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 695.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,879 shares of company stock worth $76,084,529 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

Shares of NFLX opened at $380.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $392.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.85 and its 200-day moving average is $309.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

