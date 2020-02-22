828 Shares in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 22.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 33.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

CDW stock opened at $133.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a 1 year low of $90.53 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average of $129.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,200 shares of company stock worth $8,657,928 in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

