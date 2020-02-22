Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 281.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,720,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,227 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 381.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 192,400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 152,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 536,112 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $51,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 42,811 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $87.72 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.67 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.89. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

