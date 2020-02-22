Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Acquires Shares of 219 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $2,095.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,586.57 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,071.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,968.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,826.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

