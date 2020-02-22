Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Acquires Shares of 219 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $2,095.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,586.57 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,071.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,968.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,826.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI
Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI
Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp
Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp
Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 437 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc
Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 437 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc
Archrock Inc Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI
Archrock Inc Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI
Nordstrom, Inc. Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI
Nordstrom, Inc. Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI
Illumina, Inc. Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI
Illumina, Inc. Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report