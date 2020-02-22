Financial Insights Inc. Buys 11 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,095.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,071.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,586.57 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,968.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,826.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Aegis upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.