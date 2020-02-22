Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 253.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $901.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.71, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $625.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk purchased 13,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,063. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. New Street Research lowered Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.47.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.