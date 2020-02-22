Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 933 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1,227.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 148,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $115.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.95 and a 1 year high of $147.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.32.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from to and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

