McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Increased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 130.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in McKesson were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,912,000 after purchasing an additional 482,098 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 655,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after purchasing an additional 428,224 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 524,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,749,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $170.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.62. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

