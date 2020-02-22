Lincoln National Corp Sells 346 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in WP Carey by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 300,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 76,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $88.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.83. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.51 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WP Carey in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

