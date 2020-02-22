1,191 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,188,303,000 after acquiring an additional 586,547 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108,590 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 528,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 453,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,731,000 after acquiring an additional 72,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $299.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.25 and a 52 week high of $310.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $244,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,324.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total transaction of $308,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

