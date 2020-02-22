Lincoln National Corp Buys 159 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $96.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.20 and a 200 day moving average of $91.39. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $83.56 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

