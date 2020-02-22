Lincoln National Corp Has $338,000 Stock Position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000.

Shares of NYSE:HTD opened at $27.69 on Friday. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $28.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

