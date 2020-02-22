Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 225,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter.

TFI opened at $51.84 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0868 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

