Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 12,091 AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AB. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 243,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 118,529 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 22,569.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $1,885,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth $1,365,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 43,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 13,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $460,465.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 510,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,808,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 435,872 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AB shares. Cfra raised their price target on AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

AB stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $987.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

