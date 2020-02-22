Lincoln National Corp Has $368,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of AMLP opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

