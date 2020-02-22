Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,523,004,000 after acquiring an additional 105,441 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after acquiring an additional 599,344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,594,169 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $241,055,000 after acquiring an additional 80,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,109,396 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $161,495,000 after acquiring an additional 61,666 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.76.

FDX opened at $163.25 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.43. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

