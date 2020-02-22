Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 15,510 National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,510 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NOV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cowen increased their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NOV stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.32. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. As a group, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

