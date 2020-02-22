Lincoln National Corp Invests $392,000 in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PH opened at $215.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $152.18 and a twelve month high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. Barclays began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.27.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. Insiders sold 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

