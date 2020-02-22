Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vereit were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vereit by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 136,167 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in Vereit by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Vereit by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,325,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 23,832 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Vereit by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 458,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vereit by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Vereit alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Shares of Vereit stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.