Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 6,737 Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $61.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average is $60.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

