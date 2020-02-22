Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.36.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.87.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

