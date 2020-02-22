Lincoln National Corp Acquires 214 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in SYSCO by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Co lowered SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

In other news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,049,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average of $79.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

