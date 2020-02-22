Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

