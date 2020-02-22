Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

In other Cigna news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,153 shares of company stock worth $6,740,841. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $217.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

