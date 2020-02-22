EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Position Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $99.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $75.35 and a 52-week high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. Research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXACT Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.