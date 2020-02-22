Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,552 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,368 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761,520 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,736,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,805,000 after purchasing an additional 76,197 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,620,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Swann started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

GSK opened at $43.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.5994 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.76%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

