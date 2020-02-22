Lincoln National Corp Acquires New Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price objective (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,068.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,130.53. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $886.95 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

